Battlefield 1: Systemanforderungen bekannt gegeben
Noch ein Monat
PC // Dienstag, 20. September 2016 um 07:22 von
Ziemlich genau einen Monat vor Launch, am 21. Oktober, haben DICE und Electronic Arts jetzt die Systemanforderungen zur PC-Version von Battlefield 1 bekannt gegeben. Die genauen Daten seht ihr hier.
Minimum
Betriebssystem: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 und Windows 10
CPU (AMD): AMD FX-6350
CPU (Intel): Core i5 6600K
RAM: 8GB RAM
GPU (AMD): AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB
GPU (NVIDIA): nVidia GeForce® GTX 660 2GB
DirectX: 11.0 komatible Videokarte oder das Äquivalent
Online-Verbindung: 512 KBPS oder schneller
Festplatte: 50GB
Empfohlen
Betriebssystem: 64-bit Windows 10 oder später
CPU (AMD): AMD FX 8350 Wraith
CPU (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790
RAM: 16GB RAM
GPU (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 480 4GB
GPU (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 3GB
DirectX: 11.1 komatible Videokarte oder das Äquivalent
Online-Verbindung: 512 KBPS oder schneller connection
Festplatte: 50GB
